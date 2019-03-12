Severe weather may have led Texas plane to crash, killing 4

MARSHALL, Texas (AP) — Authorities say severe weather may have caused a twin-engine Cessna to lose altitude and crash in East Texas, killing the four people aboard.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said in a statement Tuesday that the Cessna 337 was traveling Saturday from Dallas to New Orleans when in crashed in a wooded area south of Hallsville.

Dark identified the pilot as 51-year-old William Robert Kendrick of Huffman, an unincorporated community northeast of Houston. Also killed were 47-year-old Rebecca Marsh Kendrick of Huffman, 27-year-old Kaycee Ann Kendrick of Farmers Branch, a Dallas suburb, and 25-year-old Coty Ray Shrum, also of Farmers Branch.

Melinda Gaulden, owner of Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall, says Kaycee Kendrick was the daughter of William and Rebecca Kendrick, and Shrum was her boyfriend.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.