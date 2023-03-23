Severe weather possible for San Antonio, Hill Country starting Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An upper disturbance is heading toward South-Central Texas, and that could mean severe weather starting late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The areas at greatest risk in the Hill Country include Kerrville, Fredericksburg and other parts of the Southern Edwards Plateau. The San Antonio area, including New Braunfels, are at a lower risk for isolated thunderstorms.

Strong, gusty winds are expected along with large hail, which represents the primary hazard.