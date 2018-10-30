Severe Weather to Spook Eastern Texas on Halloween

Storm Warning Meteorologist

Joseph Bauer

We at AccuWeather are still expecting severe weather to develop in eastern Texas through southwest Arkansas and Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon and through the evening. This will definitely bring disruptions to those planning to do trick-or-treating. With this post, I will update my previous post and highlight a few additional forecast parameters.

The overall forecast remains on track. Please refer to my prior post on the overall synoptic setup for this event. You can see my updated severe area below with the biggest changes being a southeastward shift on the northwestern side of the area as the cold front looks to be through Dallas by the early afternoon hours Wednesday. In addition, the area was shifted to the east along the Louisiana Gulf coast as storms overnight may continue to be severe in that area.

Shifting to the additional forecast parameters, the updated model runs from this afternoon justifies a growing concern for a few tornadoes across central portions of the severe area. Forecast soundings just ahead of the cold front show veering profiles which would support tornadic development. Take a look at the sounding below from the NAM valid at 7 pm CT near Nacogdoches, TX. Note the clockwise turning of winds in the lower portions of the atmosphere. That is the veering I am referring to.

In addition, the environment surrounding the cold front will be characterized by sufficient 0-1 km shear (more than 20 knots) which is what aided the development of 10 tornadoes back on October 13th which I blogged about the day prior. Below is an image from this evening’s run of the NAM which is valid at 7 pm CT on Wednesday. This shear will increase going into the later evening hours across Louisiana and may act to prolong severe activity.

Again, scattered severe storms will develop on Wednesday afternoon starting in east-central Texas and then spreading through southwest Arkansas and then into southeast Texas and Louisiana in the later afternoon and evening hours as the cold front moves east-southeastward. These storms will be capable of an all-blend of severe weather including isolated tornadoes, wind gusts to 65 mph, hail and localized flash flooding. Below I have some modeled composite reflectivity images from the NAM-3km model valid at 1 pm, 7 pm and 1 am (Thu) CT respectively to help you visualize the movement of these storms through the afternoon and evening.

Stay safe out there!