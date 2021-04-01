Sewer line installation will force a section of Broadway to be closed Thursday and most of Friday
Traffic cones
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Public Works wants you to know about a construction project that’s going to cause some traffic changes for the next couple of days.
Crews are working to install an underground sewer system on Broadway between Nacogdoches Road and Nottingham Drive.
The Northbound lanes are going to be closed while the project is underway but you’ll still be able to use the Southbound lanes.
There will be detour signs and uniformed officers to help keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.
The closure begins at 7 A.M. Thursday and as long as the weather cooperates, work should be wrapped up Friday at 5 P.M.