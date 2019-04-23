Sewer main break to impact afternoon commute on U.S. 90 in San Antonio
By Dennis Foley
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 4:01 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major issue will impact the afternoon commute home Tuesday afternoon.

A sewer main broke under U.S. 90 on the West Side of San Antonio Tuesday morning just west of Loop 410 that forced the closure of the westbound lanes on both the westbound main lanes and the frontage road.

TxDOT said it does not know how long it will take SAWS to fix the sewer main break, meaning the westbound lanes will remain closed through the afternoon commute.

The department did not have an estimate for when the lanes could be reopened.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until the repairs can be finished.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Witnesses describe struggling plane on doomed Kerrville flight H-E-B now offering free coffee after Spurs playoff wins Army Reservist stationed in San Antonio sentenced for stealing government property Texas labor force climbs past 14 million Two men arrested after a high speed chase in San Antonio Names of Kerrville plane crash victims released
Comments