Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital

Overseas Highway is a 113-mile highway through Florida Keys, leading to Key West. Large parts of the road are built over the Mexican Gulf, linking different Florida Keys islands over water.

SUMMERLAND Key, Fla. (AP) — A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it was on the dock, it bit him in the foot, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The angler was flown by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known on Saturday, the statement said.

No further details were provided.