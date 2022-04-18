Shavano Park police warn public about possible gas station scam

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Shavano Park Police Department is warning the public about a possible scam going on at gas station pumps in our area.
The scam happens when a suspect pulls up to a fuel pump and switches nozzles. The suspect then waits until an unsuspecting customer pulls up to the adjacent fuel pump to begin fueling their car.
Once the customer pays by card and activates the pump, the suspect then refuels their car with the switched nozzle.
Police say the victim may assume their tanks are filled and then leave, only to realize they actually didn’t fill their tank.
Shavano Park police said they recently investigated a possible scam at an area gas station, however they could not determine what type of scam it was. They said they are alerting people of this scam since it can occur and may be occurring.
If you suspect this is happening, immediately call police. And this happened to you and realized it happened after you left the gas station, contact your bank or credit card company and contact police for them to document and investigate.