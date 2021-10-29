      Weather Alert

Shavano Park under boil water order

Don Morgan
Oct 29, 2021 @ 6:55am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shavano Park residents are under a boil water notice.

Contractors were doing some work on NW Military Highway Thursday afternoon when they struck a major water main.

That created a loss in water pressure which dropped below the requirements set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The City of Shavano Park sent out a tweet to alert residents of the problem and advise them to boil their water for at least 35 minutes before consuming it.

The city has announced that the boil order will last more than a day and they will let residents know via social media when it’s been lifted.

