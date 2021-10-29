Shavano Park under boil water order

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shavano Park residents are under a boil water notice.
Contractors were doing some work on NW Military Highway Thursday afternoon when they struck a major water main.
That created a loss in water pressure which dropped below the requirements set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The City of Shavano Park sent out a tweet to alert residents of the problem and advise them to boil their water for at least 35 minutes before consuming it.
The city has announced that the boil order will last more than a day and they will let residents know via social media when it’s been lifted.
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY PLEASE BOIL ALL WATER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THIS NOTICE WILL LAST MORE THAN A DAY. SOME CUSTOMERS WILL NOT HAVE WATER PRESSURE FOR THE NEXT 2 TO 6 HOURS. OUR WATER CREW IS WORKING DIGILANTY TO RESTORE SERVICES.
— City of Shavano Park (@ShavanoPark) October 28, 2021
