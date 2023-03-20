‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ tops box office with disappointing $30.5 million

Shazam: Fury of the Gods topped the North American box office with an estimated $30.5 million, but the DC Comics sequel failed to match its predecessor’s 53.5-million-dollar opening gross four years ago. Overseas, Fury of the Gods — starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren — added an estimated $35 million from 77 markets for a global haul of $65.5 million.

Scream VI dipped to second place, grabbing an estimated $17.5 million and bringing the sequel’s two-week domestic tally to $76 million. The horror film tacked on an estimated $40 million internationally, bringing its global total to $116 million.

Hanging on to third place was Creed III, delivering an estimated $15.3 million release. The third Creed movie, in its third week of release, has grabbed $127.7 million at the domestic box office, topping both its predecessors, which generated $109 million and $115 million respectively.

The prehistoric thriller 65 took fourth place with an estimated $8.5 million, for a two-week total of $22.4 million at the North American box office.

Rounding out the top five was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, adding an estimated $4.1 million. To date, Ant-Man 3 has collected $205 million domestically, ahead of the first film’s $180 million, but behind the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s $216 million. Quantumania‘s $462 million global tally is also tracking well below the first Ant-Man‘s $519 million and the follow-up’s $622 million.

