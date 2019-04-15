‘Shazam!’ tops the box office for the second straight week
By ABC News
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 6:35 AM

L-R: Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer in “Shazam!”; Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Shazam! fought off challenges from more than a few newcomers to spend its second week at number one at the box office, earning an estimated $25.1 million. It added another $35 million overseas for a global total $258.8 million.

Little topped the new releases, delivering an estimated $15.5 million for a second-place finish. The switcheroo comedy, starring Regina Hall, Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, earned an estimated $1.9 million overseas.

Hellboy flamed out in its debut, only managing to take third place with an estimated $12 million — far below the $17-20 million the studio had hoped to make. The reboot of of writer/director Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 big-screen adaptation of the comic book, starring Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, was expected to give Shazam! a run for its money.

Pet Sematary dropped to fourth place, earning an estimated $10 million in its second week of release. Disney’s live action remake of Dumbo rounded out the top five, collecting an estimated $9.18 million.

Missing Link, the stop-motion animated comedy featuring the voices of Zach Galifanakis, Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana, also fell short of expectations, managing just $5.8 million instead of the anticipated $9-12 million, for a ninth-place finish.  In contrast, the weekend’s fourth new release, the drama After, beat predictions, placing eighth with an estimated $6 million debut.

Opening in limited release, Mary Magdalene, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, earned an estimated $62,436 from 62 theaters. Elle Fanning’s musical drama Teen Spirit delivered an estimated $44,361 from four locations.

Elsewhere, Bohemian Rhapsody passed the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Shazam!, $25.1 million
2. Little, $15.5 million
3. Hellboy, $12 million
4. Pet Sematary, $10 million
5. Dumbo, $9.18 million
6. Captain Marvel, $8.6 million
7. Us, $6.9 million
8. After, $6 million
9. Missing Link, $5.8 million
10. The Best of Enemies, $2 million

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Study: Fox News is obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Personal tragedy led ‘Walking Dead’ & ‘Prison Break’ star Sarah Wayne Callies to ‘Unspeakable’ ABC’s summer schedule features fun and games, captivating drama and ‘The Bachelor’ franchise all season long Emmy winner Henry Winkler is “in the presence of greatness” on HBO’s ‘Barry’ Kim Kardashian reveals she’s studying to become a lawyer Disney unveils new streaming service to debut late this year
Comments