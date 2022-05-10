She Helped KTSA Sound Like San Antonio

As we ended our show last night (Monday), on KTSA’s actual 100th birthday, we heard some sad news.
Longtime former news and programming director Anne Schiller had passed away after a lengthy illness.
If the name is not familiar, Anne was a behind-the-scenes voice, not an on-air one. She came to KTSA straight from UT with a degree in journalism. From what I’m told, she worked her way up through almost each department at the radio station, ultimately reaching the top.
That’s a rare career path in our business.
In 1999, when I was leaving WOAI, KTSA expressed interest in me, although they were already brimming over with Hall of Fame-level talent. I had never met Anne, only heard her name, but it was suggested we meet. I think my hiring was foisted on her, not her choice. After all, her contemporaries were Bruce Hathaway, Brad Messer, the Ware pair.