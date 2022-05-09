      Weather Alert

Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught

Associated Press
May 9, 2022 @ 5:27pm
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said that Vicky White disappeared while escorting inmate Casey Cole White, being held on capital murder charges, in Florence, Ala.. The inmate is also missing. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White have been taken into custody in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals. Singleton said at a news conference that marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered. Vicky White was taken to a hospital. The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

 

