Sheriff, feds investigating possible cartel activity on Bexar County property

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, including other agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration, are investigating human and narcotics trafficking at a southwestern Bexar County property.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said its SWAT deputies and other agencies went to the property in the 13000 block of Watson Road in the Von Ormy area as part of a narcotics trafficking investigation. On the property, they found narcotics — possibly fentanyl — and evidence of potential human trafficking, though there are no known victims at the moment.
A horse trailer and a motorcycle had also been stolen.
Salazar said the large property — which includes several houses and other buildings including horse stables — is owned by two elderly people who rented out parts of the property to others. Investigators are looking into two tenants who the sheriff said had been using the property to carry out the illegal activities. Salazar said they have a track record of being engaged in such illegal activities.
The sheriff said it is possible there could be cartel or organized crime involvement at the property.
No arrests have been made yet, but investigators plan on spending the majority of the day on the property continuing their work.