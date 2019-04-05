Sheriff is ‘cautiously optimistic’ that burned body is that of Andreen McDonald

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Charred remains found in west Bexar County could be those of Andreen McDonald who’s been missing for more than a month.

A hitchhiker made the grisly discovery around 3 pm Thursday off of Highway 211 between Bandera Road and Culebra Road, and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is “cautiously optimistic” that the burned body is that of the missing mom.

“We’ve been working like crazy to get some closure for Andreen’s family,” the sheriff told reporters at the scene.

Investigators, aided by volunteer search parties, have been searching for McDonald since she was reported missing March 1.

“I will tell you exactly like it is. We’re hoping that this is her,” said Salazar.

Making a positive identification will be no easy task. At this point, they can’t even determine whether the burned skeletal remains are those of a man or woman.

McDonald’s husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald, is out on bond on a charge of tampering with evidence in his wife’s disappearance.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area off of 211 between Culebra and Bandera to contact them.