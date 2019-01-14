Salazar: Deaths of two girls in Boerne home determined to be homicides

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation into three deaths in Boerne continues.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a Monday morning news conference they know 37-year-old Nichol Olsen committed suicide.

However, there are a lot of questions concerning the deaths of two young girls whose bodies were also found in the home. Salazar said the medical examiner declared their deaths to be caused by a homicide.

“There is a long way to go in the probe,” the sheriff said, noting that investigators need to be cautious before calling the situation a double murder-suicide.

Olsen, her 16-year-old daughter Alexa Montez, and a 10-year-old girl were found dead in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood.

Olsen’s boyfriend — who discovered the bodies — is cooperating in the investigation.