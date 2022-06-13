Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed while trying to arrest fugitive

A 16-year veteran with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a fugitive on Sunday, authorities said. Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was killed in Pittsville while trying to apprehend a suspect who is wanted multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, the sheriff’s office said.

Hilliard pursued the suspect on foot after he spotted him coming out of an apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. He was shot by the suspect, who was later captured after an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said Hilliard “was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland.”

“As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook. “This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him.”

Hilliard worked in several areas within the sheriff’s office, and recently requested to be transferred back to patrol. He would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22nd.

According to tweets from the sheriff’s office, the suspect was identified is Austin Davidson. He is awaiting arraignment.