Sheriff’s Office investigating after several cows shot in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies are trying to find whoever killed three cows and wounded two others in two separate incidents.

The first happened at around 11:30 P.M. April 12 in the 9000 block of Elmendorf-Lavernia.

That’s where a cow had been shot several times and died.

The next morning, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Stuart Road where three more cows had been shot.

One of the cows was dead, a second had to be euthanized while the third is recovering.

Deputies have determined that the shootings are related and there’s a possibility other reported cow shootings are related as well.

Anyone with information can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.