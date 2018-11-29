Sheryl Sculley Rates Her Performance

On Monday, City Manager Sheryl Sculley submitted a report – on herself.

As part of the “metrics” to decide whether or not SA citizens get to pay her more money, Sculley is allowed to evaluate her own performance.

And SURPRISE! She says she’s doing a GREAT job!

Citing meetings with staff, diversity in staff, her community involvement, AAA bond ratings, and her more than 40 years experience, sources say manager Sculley believes she’s killing it.

Her base salary for 2018 is $475,000 and can earn up to $100,000 in bonuses based on a point system.

Mayor Nirenberg agrees with the City Manager saying she has “done a great job,” and SA is “the best-run city in the country.”

His challenger next year, Councilman Greg Brockhouse, is calling for an open and public review process on Sculley’s performance.

A few weeks ago voters overwhelmingly approved Prop B which limits compensation and tenure of future City Managers.

So, what do you think? Should City Manager Sculley receive her $100,000 bonus this year?