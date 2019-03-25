Sheryl Sculley’s Fiesta medals go on the auction block

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Want some Fiesta medals? Former San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley is auctioning off hundreds of them for a good cause.

She’s donating 13 years’ worth of Fiesta Sashes and medals to benefit the San Antonio School District’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Not only that, Sculley will personally match all bid donations up to a total of $10,000 to help pay for the young women’s college education.

“Our young people of today will be tomorrow’s city leaders,” said Sculley.

You can place your bids here now. The auction will close at 11 pm Sunday, March 31. Winners will be notified the following day.

“These mementos from my career at the City are priceless, and I invite the community to take advantage of this fun opportunity to show their support of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy and their critical mission of preparing San Antonio’s girls for the future,” said Sculley. “Viva!”

The SAISD Foundation is serving as the fiscal agent of this project and all bids are tax deductible.

“Sheryl exemplifies the leadership qualities we want for our girls—confidence, determination and drive,” said Delia McLerran, principal of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. “We’re so excited about her generosity and hope the public will take advantage of this fun, creative way to support our girls and their future.”