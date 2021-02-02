Shipment delay postpones 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccinations at Alamodome
Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccination site/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -If you were scheduled to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome this week, you’ll have to wait.
The shipment of coronavirus vaccines from the Texas State Health Department has been delayed, so appointments for second doses at the Alamodome scheduled Tuesday through Thursday this week have been rescheduled for the same times February 16-18.
“We understand that some may be concerned about the extended time between their second dose but we are within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues,” said Dr. Anita Kurian Assistant Director of Communicable Diseases at Metro Health. “Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”
Individuals who were scheduled for the second doses February 2-4 at the Alamodome will be contacted through the email address or phone number provided with their registration.
Only appointments at the Alamodome are affected by the shipment delay.