Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for Alamodome delayed

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 17, 2021 @ 8:06pm
Jay Flexner gets the Moderna Vaccine from a University Health System nurse at Wonderland of the Americas Jan. 4, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for inoculations at the Alamodome has been delayed, prompting the postponement of  Monday’s appointments.

Individuals who were scheduled to receive the Pfizer vaccine Monday, Jan. 18, will be rescheduled for the same time on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The appointments reset for Wednesday are contingent upon delivery of the Pfizer vaccines. 

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not been shipped to us from the manufacturer,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, Assistant City Manager. “We are hopeful that the shipment will arrive in the next 24-48 hours, allowing us to proceed with the vaccinations on Wednesday. We ask for your continued patience.”

Individuals who scheduled an appointment for Monday will be contacted through the email address or phone number provided with their registration. Volunteers scheduled for Monday’s clinic will also be notified by Metro Health.

 

