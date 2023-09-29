Shooter in murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 70 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 70 years in prison for the man accused of pulling the trigger in a three-person murder-for-hire plot in San Antonio.

John Cantu was already convicted for the shooting death of Mike Perez, who died in the street on the South Side in February 2019.

The prosecution said Cantu had been offered $500 by his sister-in-law, Christina Rodriguez, to kill Perez. Police think she was looking for a scapegoat after getting into trouble with her drug supplier, so she decided to kill Perez, who was believed to be one of her drug runners.

Investigators say Rodriguez had originally asked her husband, Manuel Cantu, to kill Perez, but he refused. Police say she then approached John Cantu with the plan.

KSAT-12 reports a babysitter for Rodriguez and Manuel Cantu testified in court that she had heard discussions about the plot, even as far as who would be buying the bullets to be used in the shooting.

John Cantu had originally been charged with capital murder, but he was ultimately found guilty of only murder.

Rodriguez and Manuel Cantu are awaiting trial, both charged with capital murder in the case.