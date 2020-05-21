      Weather Alert

Shooter ‘neutralized,’ 1 sailor hurt at Corpus Christi naval station

Associated Press
May 21, 2020 @ 11:13am

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say an armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station before being killed by security forces. The U.S. Navy says the security team “neutralized” an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday. A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity tells The Associated Press that the security team fatally shot the person. The wounded sailor is in good condition. Another official tells the AP that the sailor was wearing body armor. The FBI in Houston says it will serve as the lead investigative agency. Neither investigators nor the Navy provided details on the shooter or a possible motive.

TAGS
Corpus Christi Corpus Christi Naval Air Station shooting
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Traffic