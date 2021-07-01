Shooters crash into a house during a drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police were called to the a drive-by shooting in the 9000 block of Wellwood Wednesday night.
At around 10:30 P.M., someone pulled up to a home and started shooting.
After firing off several rounds, the shooter attempted to get away but instead crashed the car into another house.
They were still able to drive away but they left the front bumper and a license plate behind.
There were no injuries in either house but the home that was hit by the car has a cracked window and some broken bricks.
Police are looking for the shooters. A description of the car they were in was not provided.