Shooting at apartment complex on San Antonio’s West side sends one to the hospital

Don Morgan
Jun 16, 2022 @ 6:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 28 year old man is recovering after he was shot at a West side apartment complex.

The victim had just pulled into the parking lot of the Vista Meadows Apartments on Callaghan Road at around 1 A.M. Thursday.

He tells police that someone in a white car pulled into the parking lot and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

The shooter sped away and police are asking residents at the apartment complex if they witnessed the shooting.

So far, nobody has information that could help police locate the shooter.

