Shooting lands suspected car burglar in hospital, police
September 14, 2023 9:27AM CDT
Source: YouTube
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man suspected of trying to break into a car on the West Side is now in the hospital after San Antonio police say he was shot in the back.
Officers found the man in the parking lot of a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back.
Police say the man was found wearing latex gloves and they think he may have been left behind by the driver of a car after the shot was fired.
KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.
