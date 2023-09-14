KTSA KTSA Logo

Shooting lands suspected car burglar in hospital, police

By Christian Blood
September 14, 2023 9:27AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man suspected of trying to break into a car on the West Side is now in the hospital after San Antonio police say he was shot in the back.

Officers found the man in the parking lot of a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police say the man was found wearing latex gloves and they think he may have been left behind by the driver of a car after the shot was fired.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

More about:
San Antonio
suspected car burglar

Popular Posts

1

Six suspected human smuggling guides arrested, DPS
2

San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
3

One dead, one hurt after shooting at apartment complex
4

SAPD: Kidnapped couple found safe, two suspects arrested and identified
5

New Braunfels man facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Seguin