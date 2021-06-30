      Weather Alert

Shooting on San Antonio’s West side leaves victim in critical condition

Don Morgan
Jun 30, 2021 @ 6:02am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the West side.

Officers were called to the 430 block of South General McMullen at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. That’s where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back.

He had been in an argument with the man who shot him. After pulling the trigger, the shooter got on a bike and started pedaling westbound on San Fernando.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find him.

The victim was in critical condition when he arrived at University Hospital.

TAGS
San Antonio west side shooting
Popular Posts
Motorcyclist dead after accident on I-10 W
Man barges into Bexar County Elections office, starts shooting
New Braunfels camp counselor concocts story about kidnapping attempt
Texas hacker says smart meters secrets are being spilled
Dave Says: Bless them, don’t enable them
Connect With Us Listen To Us On