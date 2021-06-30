Shooting on San Antonio’s West side leaves victim in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the West side.
Officers were called to the 430 block of South General McMullen at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. That’s where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back.
He had been in an argument with the man who shot him. After pulling the trigger, the shooter got on a bike and started pedaling westbound on San Fernando.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t find him.
The victim was in critical condition when he arrived at University Hospital.