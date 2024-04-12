Shooting suspect accused of firing gun at co-worker, security guard arrested

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation lasting several months is taking another step after Thursday’s arrest of a man accused of shooting at two people last summer.

Police say Frank Anthony Rivera, 30, fired multiple gunshots while employed at Taqueria Mexico in the 7100 block of Somerset Road. For reasons unknown, investigators say he went up to a co-workers car and tried to fire a gun at them on June 26.

When the gun did not go off, police say the co-worker got out and ran behind a dumpster, at which point they think Rivera fired two shots.

KSAT-12 reports a security guard then showed up, but they were also shot at during the incident.

After Rivera drove away from the scene, a warrant for his arrest was issued in late August.

Rivera now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a security officer.