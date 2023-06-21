KTSA KTSA Logo

Shooting victim in critical condition following drive-by on San Antonio’s South Side

By Don Morgan
June 21, 2023 5:03AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was visiting a friend on San Antonio’s South Side has been shot in the head as he stood at the end of a driveway.

San Antonio Police say the man was gunned down at around 8:40 P.M. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Flanders Avenue.

The only information investigators have at this point is that someone in a gray sedan pulled up and started shooting at the victim.

He was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The victim did not live at the residence and his name hasn’t been released.

Police are still investigating and the search for the shooter continues.

