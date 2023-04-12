Shooting victim shows up at San Antonio Whataburger to get help, currently in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting on the West side that brought them to a Whataburger, JBSA-Lackland and finally at a local hospital.

It started at around 10:30 P.M. Tuesday when officers were called to a Whataburger on Marbach Road.

A man who had been shot at a different location drove to the restaurant and called for help. Police showed up, but the injured man was gone.

He reportedly called a friend who dropped him off at the gate at JBSA-Lackland. That’s where an ambulance picked him up and brought him to the hospital.

He’s reported to be in critical condition.

Police have searched the wounded man’s car to look for clues but haven’t been able to determine where the shooting took place.

The investigation continues.