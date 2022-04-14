Shootout at Southwest San Antonio apartment sends 16 year old to the hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shootout at an apartment complex on the Southwest side ends with a teenager in the hospital.
It was around 12:15 A.M. Thursday when police were called to the 500 block of Briggs Avenue.
KSAT-12 reports that a gun fight between two people broke out in an apartment complex parking lot.
A 16 year old boy was hit and is in critical condition at University Hospital.
A nearby building and some parked cars were hit during the shootout but no other injuries were reported.
Officers didn’t have a description of the other shooter but it’s believed they live in the apartment complex.
The investigation and the search for the second shooter continues.