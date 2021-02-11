Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s East Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries but some property was damaged in a shootout at an East Side apartment complex.
It was just after 11 P.M. Wednesday when two people started shooting at each other in the parking lot of Pecan valley Apartments on East Southcross.
Neither shooter hit their intended target but some bullets hit some parked vehicles and one of the apartment units. Police haven’t reported any injuries and they are still searching for the shooters.