Shoppers at two Seguin stores may have been exposed to coronavirus
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County said Monday morning a person we recently tested positive for coronavirus had been to two public locations in Seguin.
The county said that people who visited the Walgreens on East Court Street in Seguin between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. last Wednesday and the Walmart on North State Highway 123 Bypass in Seguin between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday may have been exposed to the virus.
The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low, but if you believe you have been exposed, the county asks that you monitor yourself carefully for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after exposure.
The county said if you experience any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical care, stay at home and contact your healthcare provider.
Guadalupe County currently has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus.