Short-handed Warriors stun Spurs 124-120 to extend streak

Associated Press
Feb 2, 2022 @ 5:39am
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Poole had 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 for their seventh straight victory.

Golden State rallied from a 17-point deficit despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back.

Damion Lee had 21 points for the Warriors and Moses Moody added 20.

Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Murray had a pair of baskets in the final minute, including a 15-footer that gave the Spurs a 120-119 lead with 40 seconds remaining.

 

