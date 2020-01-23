      Weather Alert

SHOT Show 2020

Lars Larson
Jan 23, 2020 @ 12:00am

Due to the Democrat’s impeachment circus, Lars was unable to attend this year’s SHOT show in Las Vegas. However we know your second amendment rights are important, and worth talking about, so executive producer Donovan Sargent went down in his place to speak with the people at SHOT show, who represent an industry that is often under attack by the left and main stream media. Below are the interviews Donovan has gathered to help you keep informed.

 

David Bernhardt – United States Secretary of the interior

Joseph Travers – Director of Saved in America, a group that helps law enforcement track down and save children who have been taken for sex trafficking

Mark Baylis – Director of Valor Clinic, an organization dedicated to help returning soldiers deal with life back home, especially in preventing suicide and homelessness

The post SHOT Show 2020 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP