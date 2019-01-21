Shots are fired during a break-in at a UTSA Student Living complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are investigating a break-in at UTSA’s Prado Student Living complex.

This happened just before 5:30 this morning. Three people, all wearing UTSA hoodies kicked in the apartment door and started shooting.

The two people living in the apartment weren’t hurt but one of the bullets went through a wall and fragments of it hit a young woman who lives in a neighboring unit.

She didn’t go to the hospital but paramedics treated her at the scene.

Police are still looking for the three people who broke into the apartment. They took off in a red or maroon four door sedan.