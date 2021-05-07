      Weather Alert

Shots fired at a San Antonio apartment, 3 year old girl hit by a bullet while she was sleeping

Don Morgan
May 7, 2021 @ 5:33am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A little girl is in the hospital this morning after she was shot while she was sleeping.

She was in her bedroom in the Rosemont at Highland Park apartments on Rigsby at around 1 A.M. Friday.

That’s when someone outside started shooting at the building.

A bullet went through the child’s window, hitting her in the foot.

She is 3 years old and Police say she’s going to be okay.

Three other people were in the apartment but they were not hurt.

There’s no description of the shooter and police are still investigating.

