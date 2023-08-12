Shots fired by homeowner during attempted armed robbery, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspected armed burglars are on the run after gunshots were fired late Friday night.

San Antonio police say the three suspects, one holding what appeared to be a rifle, kicked open the door of a home in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway before midnight. Moments later, the homeowner pulled a gun of his own and fired on the intruders.

Investigators say the three suspects ran off after the gun was fired and they have yet to be identified or located.

There were no known injuries.