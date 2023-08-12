KTSA KTSA Logo

Shots fired by homeowner during attempted armed robbery, SAPD

By Christian Blood
August 12, 2023 6:29PM CDT
Share
Shots fired by homeowner during attempted armed robbery, SAPD
Getty Images RF

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspected armed burglars are on the run after gunshots were fired late Friday night.

San Antonio police say the three suspects, one holding what appeared to be a rifle, kicked open the door of a home in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway before midnight. Moments later, the homeowner pulled a gun of his own and fired on the intruders.

Investigators say the three suspects ran off after the gun was fired and they have yet to be identified or located.

There were no known injuries.

More about:
armed burglars
gunshots

Popular Posts

1

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3

Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side