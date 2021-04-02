      Weather Alert

Shots fired in road rage shooting on Northwest San Antonio highway

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 2, 2021 @ 3:26pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police responded to a call for shots fired around 11 Friday morning in the Northwest Side.  When they arrived on Babcock Road near Loop 410, they saw a car with the driver’s window shot out and a man told them someone fired shots at him on the expressway.

The man told police he was westbound on NW Loop 410 at Vance Jackson when he saw someone driving erratically, so he honked his horn. He claims the gunman pulled up next to him and opened fire.

“The vehicle was shot.  The glass did shatter, causing minor injuries, but he was treated  at the scene and released by EMS,” said officer Chris Ramos.

The gunman kept going and the 30-year-old injured driver pulled over on  Babcock near Loop 410 to call police.

A quadrant was set up and the homicide unit was notified.  Ramos says the investigation continues.

