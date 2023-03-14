Shots fired into car during police standoff on Southeast Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a car surrounded by San Antonio police Tuesday afternoon is getting treated after numerous shots were fired by officers.

KSAT-TV reports the man was in a silver sedan that ended up surrounded by police near Southcross Ranch Road and Loop 410 on the Southeast Side.

At one point, numerous shots were fired before the man got out of the car. He was taken into custody and then treated by paramedics at the scene.

KENS-5 is reporting the man had an active felony warrant for domestic violence after he recently shot his girlfriend. A woman was reportedly in the vehicle with the man, but got out before the standoff got started.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.