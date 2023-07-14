Shots fired, man arrested after chase, standoff with San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man in custody after a standoff on the South Side.

Calls came in just after 12:30 pm on Friday on report of shots fired, and officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of Gillette.

Investigators say a home had been shot at, and police say witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect and the car they were driving in.

Upon locating the car, SAPD followed from a safe distance before the suspect wrecked and ran away. Police say officers then started chasing the suspect, but that was before the man fired at police.

Sergeant Washington Moscoso says one officer returned fire, but the suspect continued to run.

Police say the suspect ended up in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of Bernard Drive as a SWAT team and a negotiator were called in.

The suspect eventually surrendered, and no injuries were reported as a result of the brief gunfire.

There is no official word on the charges the 20-year-old suspect might be facing.

This is developing story and more details will be given when possible.