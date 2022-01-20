Should a coach saying a prayer to himself be protected speech? 

Starting this spring, the case that has plagued the Bremerton School District will finally come to an end. The United States Supreme Court agreed this week to consider whether their decision to fire Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach, violated his First Amendment rights of free speech for praying. For more information, Lars speaks with Attorney Mike Berry, who represents Coach John Kennedy of Bremerton.
