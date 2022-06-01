      Weather Alert

Should a lifeguard pull in a 6 figure income?

Lars Larson
Jun 1, 2022 @ 4:41pm

According to a Forbes report, Los Angeles County spending watchdog OpenTheBooks.com has released a new report that shows many Los Angeles County lifeguards are earning massive amounts of overtime on top of large base salaries. Last time the organization checked in 2019, the highest paid made $392,000; in 2021, the top earner, a lifeguard captain, collected $510,283 between salary, benefits and perks. For more information on this subject, Lars speaks with Adam Andrzejewski, who is the CEO & Founder of Open the Books and a columnist at Forbes.

