Should China’s TikTok app have an age rating?

The tech executives at Apple and Google are being asked to change their age ratings for the Beijing-based video app TikTok. The app, which has been likened to “digital fentanyl” by congressional lawmakers for its addictive qualities as it afflicts users with harmful content, is currently advertised to users 12 and up on the Apple App Store and 13 and up on the Google Play Store. The attorney’s general demand that both tech companies change their ratings to 17-plus for “mature” audiences. For more information, Lars speaks with Tristan Justice, who is a Western Correspondent for the Federalist.

