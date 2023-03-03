KTSA KTSA Logo

Should Homeless Oregonians Receive a Paycheck?

By Lars Larson
March 3, 2023 2:58PM CST
The youngest senator ever elected in Oregon, Wlnsvey Campos, has proposed a bill in the state legislature to establish the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program. The program would provide 12 monthly payments of $1,000 to homeless individuals, those at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of the area median income. The Department of Human Services would administer the program. Should Oregonians draw a paycheck for being homeless? For more information, Lars speaks with Oregon State Senator Dennis Linthicum.

 

