      Weather Alert

Should Lawyers Be Forced To Pay Dues To A Bar That Makes Political Statements?

Lars Larson
Mar 2, 2021 @ 5:13pm

Friday a federal appeals court revived a claim filed against the Oregon State Bar, saying no court has yet addressed whether the First Amendment allows for mandatory membership in a bar that engages in  political activities.

The case comes from two lawsuits filed against the state bar, that claim in an April 2018 publication of a “Statement on White Nationalism and Normalization of Violence”  the bar’s monthly bulletin was blatantly political and didn’t relate to  the legal profession.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with one of the attorney’s handling the case, Jacob Huebert with the Goldwater Institute.

Listen Below:

The post Should Lawyers Be Forced To Pay Dues To A Bar That Makes Political Statements? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas