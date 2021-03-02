Should Lawyers Be Forced To Pay Dues To A Bar That Makes Political Statements?
Friday a federal appeals court revived a claim filed against the Oregon State Bar, saying no court has yet addressed whether the First Amendment allows for mandatory membership in a bar that engages in political activities.
The case comes from two lawsuits filed against the state bar, that claim in an April 2018 publication of a “Statement on White Nationalism and Normalization of Violence” the bar’s monthly bulletin was blatantly political and didn’t relate to the legal profession.
To discuss this, Lars spoke with one of the attorney’s handling the case, Jacob Huebert with the Goldwater Institute.
