Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet?
It’s the job of journalists like Lars to ask tough questions, so should legitimate journalists give China Joe a press-room crib sheet ahead of time before they ask their questions? To talk about the ridiculous demand from the White House that journalists submit their press room questions beforehand, Lars speaks with Rick Manning from Americans for Limited Government.
Listen to the interview Below:
