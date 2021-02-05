      Weather Alert

Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet?

Lars Larson
Feb 5, 2021 @ 1:37pm

It’s the job of journalists like Lars to ask tough questions, so should legitimate journalists give China Joe a press-room crib sheet ahead of time before they ask their questions? To talk about the ridiculous demand from the White House that journalists submit their press room questions beforehand, Lars speaks with Rick Manning from Americans for Limited Government.

Listen to the interview Below:

The post Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Blizzard to bury Northeast in feet of snow
How Is ANTIFA Destroying Democracy?
Newborn found as crews tear down homeless camp under San Antonio highway
Man robs two New Braunfels convenience stores in 20 minutes
Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre