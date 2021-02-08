      Weather Alert

Should Mark Zuckerberg Be On Trial Right Along With Trump?

Lars Larson
Feb 8, 2021 @ 4:33pm

With the vast majority of people who were behind the Capitol Hill riot planned and plotted via Facebook, Lars talks about the culpability of the social media giant. The FBI has released information in their investigation into the riot, as well as the 5 deaths surrounding the event, and evidence shows that in a large majority of the planning, Facebook was the platform of choice for rioters.

To listen to his thoughts on Facebook’s accountability listen below:

The post Should Mark Zuckerberg Be On Trial Right Along With Trump? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet?
Newborn found as crews tear down homeless camp under San Antonio highway
How Is ANTIFA Destroying Democracy?
Man robs two New Braunfels convenience stores in 20 minutes
Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre