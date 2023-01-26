Should Oregon’s Felons Be Allowed to Vote While Serving Time in Jail?

Oregon currently allows felons to vote after release from prison, but not while they are serving time in jail. Supporters of allowing felons to vote argue that it is a basic right of citizens and that it can help reintegrate them into society by giving them a sense of civic responsibility. Additionally, they argue that denying felons the right to vote disproportionately affects communities of color. On the other hand, felons have broken the law. Should they be rewarded with the right to vote until they have completed their sentence and proven rehabilitation? For more information, Lars speaks with Former District Attorney Josh Marquis.