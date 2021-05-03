      Weather Alert

Should people be found innocent before they can sue for wrongful imprisonment?

Lars Larson
May 3, 2021 @ 4:58pm

When someone is wrongfully arrested and imprisoned, our system of government gives them the right to sue the state for their mistake. But what if the person can’t prove they were innocent? A new bill in the Oregon house would let people who have yet to show they are innocent of their crime sue the state for wrongful imprisonment.

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with former District Attorney, Josh Marquis.

Listen Below:

 

